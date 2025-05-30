Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 2,489 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.32% of Ichor worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ichor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Ichor by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ichor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Ichor Price Performance

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $244.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson bought 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $168,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 285,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,114.84. This trade represents a 3.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.