Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 357,674 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 722,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,674 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 89,032 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 358.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $9.26.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

