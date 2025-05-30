Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,578 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.38% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 792.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $29.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $70.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.92%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.