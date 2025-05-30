Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 52,716 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $1,893,210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,177 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $427,056,000 after buying an additional 77,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,793 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $241,660,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $221,693,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 881,620 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $201,768,000 after buying an additional 86,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE DKS opened at $181.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.37 and a 52 week high of $254.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.