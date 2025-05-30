Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.38 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,460 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.90.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE FDS opened at $465.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $440.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.69 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems



FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

