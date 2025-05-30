Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.33% of Paysafe worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Paysafe by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paysafe by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Paysafe by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Paysafe by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Paysafe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Paysafe Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:PSFE opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $749.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.40 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Profile

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

