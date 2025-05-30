Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 151,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in American Financial Group by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,566,000 after acquiring an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $122.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.72. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.73 and a 52-week high of $150.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

