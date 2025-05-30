Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,254,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,077 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 391,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chegg by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 58,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

CHGG opened at $0.91 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $97.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.70.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

