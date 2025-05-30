Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $3.40 Million in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in CMS Energy by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,121.31. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average is $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

