Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 918.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRBR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In related news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,218.68. This trade represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $61.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.08. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

