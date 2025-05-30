Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 461,858 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $3,322,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,181.25. The trade was a 45.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. This trade represents a 49.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,675 shares of company stock valued at $27,062,559. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $161.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $164.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.15.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

