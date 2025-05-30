Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $3.59 Million Investment in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 109,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGIO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $49,290,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,957,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,084,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 935,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after buying an additional 265,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,215,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGIO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of AGIO opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $62.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $194,172.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,798. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

