Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Black Spade Acquisition II Co (NASDAQ:BSII)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Black Spade Acquisition II Co (NASDAQ:BSII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 343,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.80% of Black Spade Acquisition II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $671,000.

Black Spade Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of BSII stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Black Spade Acquisition II Co has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22.

Black Spade Acquisition II Company Profile

Black Spade Acquisition II Co is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. Black Spade Acquisition II Co is based in HONG KONG.

