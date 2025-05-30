Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 128,194 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 258.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,194 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.50% of EverQuote worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVER. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $23.12 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.94 million, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVER. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 1,291 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 141,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,153.14. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 77,600 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $2,224,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,366.40. This represents a 44.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,330 shares of company stock worth $5,376,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

