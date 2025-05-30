Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 68,259 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,259 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.20% of FinVolution Group worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Leading Securities Co Ltd bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,091,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 86,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FINV shares. Citigroup raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.80 to $12.10 in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

FinVolution Group Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE FINV opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.30. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 17.36%.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a $0.277 dividend. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. FinVolution Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

FinVolution Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Featured Articles

