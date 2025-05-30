Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 84,136 Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,136 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Similarweb by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Similarweb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 111,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Similarweb by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

SMWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Similarweb from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Similarweb from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Similarweb from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Similarweb stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Similarweb Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $610.55 million, a PE ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. The business had revenue of $67.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

