Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 3,055.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,723,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668,418 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of Globalstar worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 401,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 124,370 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSAT opened at $18.71 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 847,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,623,278.40. This represents a 3.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $156,977.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,084.10. This trade represents a 36.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 334,546 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,976 and sold 34,257 shares valued at $755,528. 60.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

