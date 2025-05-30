Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 715,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,703 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in TTEC were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). TTEC had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $567.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on TTEC from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

