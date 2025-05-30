Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 262.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,856 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $41,087,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 809.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,415,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,972 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Investment Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $21,342,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,837,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,200,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE PK opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 169.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

