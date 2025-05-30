Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 332,394 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 50,160 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 321,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 30,756 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $21.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $927.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.71. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $51.66.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.04 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.5%. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 12,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $221,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,824,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,382,851.50. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.