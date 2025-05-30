Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,803 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Ciena by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CIEN. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Ciena Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:CIEN opened at $81.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $101.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $443,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,534,199.82. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,131,013.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,769.04. The trade was a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,588 shares of company stock worth $3,950,907 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

