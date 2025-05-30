Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 281,073 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $8,460,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,370,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:FAF opened at $54.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.85 and a 52 week high of $70.92.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on First American Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

