Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,791 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diadema Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1,097.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.36. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $38.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 496,771 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,809,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,106,679.75. This trade represents a 3.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $70,340.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,182.55. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock valued at $234,544 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

