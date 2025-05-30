Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,952 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,564.48. This represents a 19.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE USPH opened at $75.64 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.77 and a 1 year high of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.83.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.78 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 82.57%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

