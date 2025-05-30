Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,690 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,702 shares during the period. Panview Capital Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,506,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,968,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,924,000 after purchasing an additional 663,924 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,743,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 229.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 295,640 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $66.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average is $52.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.