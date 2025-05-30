Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 113,505 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,514 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 113,505 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 125,414 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,082,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 306,356 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $696.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.