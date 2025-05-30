Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 1,418 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.36% of MoneyLion worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ML. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.40.

Shares of ML stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.19. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.39 million, a PE ratio of 390.45 and a beta of 2.94.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

