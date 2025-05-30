Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 20,915 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,915 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 486.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $281.90 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $243.85 and a one year high of $317.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 98.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Essex Property Trust

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,077,170. The trade was a 31.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 4,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $1,552,585.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,303,393.38. This represents a 26.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,345 shares of company stock valued at $6,682,539 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.