Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 3,655 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,543,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

TR stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.52 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

