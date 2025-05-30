Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 66,994 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,994 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CBIZ by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE CBZ opened at $72.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average is $78.30. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $90.13.

Insider Transactions at CBIZ

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $838.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.25 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $468,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,208.25. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBZ. Wall Street Zen lowered CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

