Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 864,614 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 864,614 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in American International Group by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. HSBC upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.12.

AIG stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.67%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

