UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Stock Price

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.58.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $113.27 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average of $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,931.02. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $232,737.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,456.28. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $800,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,434,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.