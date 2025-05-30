Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $162.53 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $199.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 price target on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, April 25th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,960. This represents a 6.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

