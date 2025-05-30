Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $65.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

