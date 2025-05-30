Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming decreased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 90,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 205,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 93,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 323,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.26). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

