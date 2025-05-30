Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

NYSE VEEV opened at $278.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $170.25 and a 1-year high of $285.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.69 and a 200-day moving average of $227.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,565. The trade was a 41.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

