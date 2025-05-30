Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $272.00 to $295.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $278.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $170.25 and a 12 month high of $285.70.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,917 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,716.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Linonia Partnership LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 1,202,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,925,000 after purchasing an additional 356,300 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $7,964,000. Finally, William Allan Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 12,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

