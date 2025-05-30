Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Raymond James

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VEEV. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 18.9%

NYSE VEEV opened at $278.85 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $170.25 and a 52 week high of $285.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,565. The trade was a 41.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

