Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.13% of Ventyx Biosciences worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTYX. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

VTYX opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

