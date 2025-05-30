Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,030 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.67% of Verve Therapeutics worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Verve Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 144,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 20,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 465.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VERV. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of VERV stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $410.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.36. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 807.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

