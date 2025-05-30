Vident Advisory LLC Acquires 4,089 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,714,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Adecoagro by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,761,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after buying an additional 714,911 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adecoagro by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adecoagro by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 567,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 266,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Adecoagro by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 232,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 75,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

AGRO opened at $9.32 on Friday. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is 56.45%.

AGRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adecoagro from $10.50 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

