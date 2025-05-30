Vident Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,612 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Archrock by 580.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.41%.

Archrock declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AROC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Insider Activity at Archrock

In related news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $1,029,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,757,060.39. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

