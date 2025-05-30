Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kanzhun by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 403.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 600,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of BZ opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. Kanzhun Limited has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

