Vident Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 354.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Grifols Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

