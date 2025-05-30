Vident Advisory LLC Buys 170 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after acquiring an additional 87,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $80.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average is $79.32. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,771.28. This represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,081.92. This represents a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

