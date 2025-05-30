Vident Advisory LLC Buys 356 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,907 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,298.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 574.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $111.70 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $615.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMS. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

