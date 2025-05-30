Vident Advisory LLC Buys 80 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Balchem by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Balchem by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 target price on Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $166.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.06 and its 200-day moving average is $165.90. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $186.03.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.70 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

