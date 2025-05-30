Vident Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO)

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,241,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,423,000 after buying an additional 484,826 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alvotech during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of ALVO stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -0.02. Alvotech has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

Alvotech ( NASDAQ:ALVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.52. Analysts anticipate that Alvotech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alvotech in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

