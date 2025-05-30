Vident Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 6,222 Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,686,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,493,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,472,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,708 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 808,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,609,000 after acquiring an additional 38,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,182,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMK. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK opened at $34.82 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $40.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Trustmark

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.