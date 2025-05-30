Vident Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in News were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 78,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of News by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $32.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. News Co. has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $35.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

